The Tampa Bay Rays and Harold Ramirez, who went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI last time out, take on Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Harold Ramirez At The Plate (2022)

  • Ramirez hit .300 with 24 doubles, six home runs and 20 walks.
  • In 66.4% of his games last season (81 of 122), Ramirez got a base hit, and in 34 of those games (27.9%) he recorded two or more hits.
  • Including the 122 games he played in last season, he went deep in six of them (4.9%), hitting a home run in 1.4% of his trips to home plate.
  • In 35.2% of his 122 games a year ago, Ramirez picked up an RBI (43 times). He also had 12 games with multiple RBIs (9.8%), and three or more RBIs in four games.
  • In 40 of 122 games last year (32.8%) he scored a run, and in five of those games (4.1%) he scored more than once.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
60 GP 57
.333 AVG .270
.383 OBP .308
.453 SLG .360
17 XBH 13
3 HR 3
28 RBI 31
36/12 K/BB 36/8
2 SB 1
Home Away
63 GP 59
42 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 39 (66.1%)
18 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 16 (27.1%)
23 (36.5%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (28.8%)
3 (4.8%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (5.1%)
20 (31.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 23 (39.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Athletics had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in the league.
  • The Athletics had the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.53).
  • Athletics pitchers combined to give up 195 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (fourth-most in the league).
  • Waldichuk (0-1) makes the start for the Athletics, his second of the season.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up nine hits.
