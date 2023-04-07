Harold Ramirez Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Athletics - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Harold Ramirez, who went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI last time out, take on Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Nationals.
Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Harold Ramirez At The Plate (2022)
- Ramirez hit .300 with 24 doubles, six home runs and 20 walks.
- In 66.4% of his games last season (81 of 122), Ramirez got a base hit, and in 34 of those games (27.9%) he recorded two or more hits.
- Including the 122 games he played in last season, he went deep in six of them (4.9%), hitting a home run in 1.4% of his trips to home plate.
- In 35.2% of his 122 games a year ago, Ramirez picked up an RBI (43 times). He also had 12 games with multiple RBIs (9.8%), and three or more RBIs in four games.
- In 40 of 122 games last year (32.8%) he scored a run, and in five of those games (4.1%) he scored more than once.
Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|57
|.333
|AVG
|.270
|.383
|OBP
|.308
|.453
|SLG
|.360
|17
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|3
|28
|RBI
|31
|36/12
|K/BB
|36/8
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|59
|42 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|39 (66.1%)
|18 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|16 (27.1%)
|23 (36.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|17 (28.8%)
|3 (4.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (5.1%)
|20 (31.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|23 (39.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Athletics had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in the league.
- The Athletics had the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.53).
- Athletics pitchers combined to give up 195 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Waldichuk (0-1) makes the start for the Athletics, his second of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up nine hits.
