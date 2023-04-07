The Tampa Bay Rays and Harold Ramirez, who went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI last time out, take on Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Nationals.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field

Ken Waldichuk

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Harold Ramirez At The Plate (2022)

Ramirez hit .300 with 24 doubles, six home runs and 20 walks.

In 66.4% of his games last season (81 of 122), Ramirez got a base hit, and in 34 of those games (27.9%) he recorded two or more hits.

Including the 122 games he played in last season, he went deep in six of them (4.9%), hitting a home run in 1.4% of his trips to home plate.

In 35.2% of his 122 games a year ago, Ramirez picked up an RBI (43 times). He also had 12 games with multiple RBIs (9.8%), and three or more RBIs in four games.

In 40 of 122 games last year (32.8%) he scored a run, and in five of those games (4.1%) he scored more than once.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 60 GP 57 .333 AVG .270 .383 OBP .308 .453 SLG .360 17 XBH 13 3 HR 3 28 RBI 31 36/12 K/BB 36/8 2 SB 1 Home Away 63 GP 59 42 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 39 (66.1%) 18 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 16 (27.1%) 23 (36.5%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (28.8%) 3 (4.8%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (5.1%) 20 (31.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 23 (39.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings (2022)