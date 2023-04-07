On Friday, Isaac Paredes (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Ken Waldichuk. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk

TV Channel: BSSUN

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes is hitting .235 with a home run and a walk.

In three of six games this year, Paredes has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has gone deep in one game this year.

Paredes has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 3 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (33.3%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings