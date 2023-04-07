On Friday, Jose Siri (on the back of going 1-for-3 with two RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Ken Waldichuk. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 with two RBI against the Nationals.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field

Ken Waldichuk

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Jose Siri At The Plate (2022)

Siri hit .213 with 13 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 20 walks.

In 44.3% of his 106 games last season, Siri had a hit. He also had 14 multi-hit games in 2022.

In eight of 106 games last year, he left the yard (7.5%). He went deep in 2.2% of his trips to the plate in 2022.

In 18.9% of his 106 games a year ago, Siri drove in a run (20 times). He also had four games with multiple RBIs (3.8%), and three or more RBIs in one game.

In 37.7% of his games last year (40 of 106), he scored at least one run, and in 12 (11.3%) he scored more than once.

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 42 GP 49 .206 AVG .217 .279 OBP .259 .278 SLG .383 5 XBH 17 2 HR 5 5 RBI 19 42/11 K/BB 66/9 11 SB 3 Home Away 47 GP 59 19 (40.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 28 (47.5%) 5 (10.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (15.3%) 18 (38.3%) Games w/1+ Run 22 (37.3%) 2 (4.3%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (10.2%) 5 (10.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (25.4%)

