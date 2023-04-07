On Friday, Jose Siri (on the back of going 1-for-3 with two RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Ken Waldichuk. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 with two RBI against the Nationals.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Jose Siri At The Plate (2022)

  • Siri hit .213 with 13 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 20 walks.
  • In 44.3% of his 106 games last season, Siri had a hit. He also had 14 multi-hit games in 2022.
  • In eight of 106 games last year, he left the yard (7.5%). He went deep in 2.2% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
  • In 18.9% of his 106 games a year ago, Siri drove in a run (20 times). He also had four games with multiple RBIs (3.8%), and three or more RBIs in one game.
  • In 37.7% of his games last year (40 of 106), he scored at least one run, and in 12 (11.3%) he scored more than once.

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
42 GP 49
.206 AVG .217
.279 OBP .259
.278 SLG .383
5 XBH 17
2 HR 5
5 RBI 19
42/11 K/BB 66/9
11 SB 3
Home Away
47 GP 59
19 (40.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 28 (47.5%)
5 (10.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (15.3%)
18 (38.3%) Games w/1+ Run 22 (37.3%)
2 (4.3%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (10.2%)
5 (10.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (25.4%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff last season ranked 25th in the big leagues.
  • The Athletics had the 24th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.53).
  • Athletics pitchers combined to give up 195 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
  • Waldichuk (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Athletics, his second this season.
  • The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up nine hits.
