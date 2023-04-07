Magic vs. Nets: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - April 7
The Brooklyn Nets (44-36) go head to head with the Orlando Magic (34-46) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, April 7, 2023. The matchup airs on YES and BSFL.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Nets vs. Magic matchup.
Magic vs. Nets Game Info
- Date: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: YES and BSFL
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- Venue: Barclays Center
Magic vs. Nets Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nets Moneyline
|Magic Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Nets (-11)
|218
|-600
|+450
|BetMGM
|Nets (-11.5)
|218.5
|-650
|+450
|Tipico
|-
|-
|-500
|+400
Magic vs. Nets Betting Trends
- The Nets average 113.6 points per game (18th in the league) while allowing 112.6 per outing (eighth in the NBA). They have a +82 scoring differential overall.
- The Magic have a -180 scoring differential, falling short by 2.2 points per game. They're putting up 111.8 points per game, 26th in the league, and are allowing 114 per outing to rank 16th in the NBA.
- These teams score 225.4 points per game combined, 7.4 more than this game's over/under.
- These teams allow 226.6 points per game combined, 8.6 more points than this matchup's total.
- Brooklyn is 41-38-1 ATS this season.
- Orlando has put together a 45-32-3 record against the spread this season.
Magic and Nets NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Magic
|-
|-
|-
|Nets
|+60000
|+20000
|-5882
