The Brooklyn Nets (44-36) face the Orlando Magic (34-46) on April 7, 2023. The matchup airs on YES and BSFL.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nets and Magic, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Magic vs. Nets Game Info

When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Watch Nets vs. Magic with Fubo

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Magic Stats Insights

The Magic are shooting 47.2% from the field, 0.9% higher than the 46.3% the Nets' opponents have shot this season.

Orlando has compiled a 25-22 straight-up record in games it shoots above 46.3% from the field.

The Magic are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 29th.

The Magic put up only 0.8 fewer points per game (111.8) than the Nets give up to opponents (112.6).

Orlando is 25-16 when it scores more than 112.6 points.

Magic Home & Away Comparison

The Magic score 114.3 points per game at home, 5.2 more than on the road (109.1). On defense they concede 114.7 per game, 1.4 more than away (113.3).

At home Orlando is giving up 114.7 points per game, 1.4 more than it is on the road (113.3).

At home the Magic are picking up 24.7 assists per game, three more than on the road (21.7).

Magic Injuries