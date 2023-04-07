Manuel Margot Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Athletics - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Manuel Margot -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Oakland Athletics, with Ken Waldichuk on the mound, on April 7 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Nationals.
Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Manuel Margot At The Plate (2022)
- Margot hit .274 with 18 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 25 walks.
- Margot had a hit in 62 of 91 games a season ago, with multiple hits in 24 of those games.
- He homered in 4.4% of his games last season (91 in all), leaving the ballpark in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
- In 37.4% of his games a season ago (34 of 91), Margot plated a run. In nine of those games (9.9%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in three contests.
- In 27 of 91 games last season (29.7%) he scored, and in eight of those games (8.8%) he scored two or more runs.
Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|43
|.262
|AVG
|.287
|.317
|OBP
|.337
|.314
|SLG
|.439
|8
|XBH
|16
|0
|HR
|4
|19
|RBI
|28
|36/12
|K/BB
|32/13
|0
|SB
|7
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|45
|30 (65.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|32 (71.1%)
|10 (21.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|14 (31.1%)
|12 (26.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (8.9%)
|16 (34.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|18 (40.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Athletics had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in the league.
- The Athletics had a 4.53 team ERA that ranked 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combined to surrender 195 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- The Athletics will look to Waldichuk (0-1) in his second start of the season.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the lefty tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing nine hits.
