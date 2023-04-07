Manuel Margot -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Oakland Athletics, with Ken Waldichuk on the mound, on April 7 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Manuel Margot? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Manuel Margot At The Plate (2022)

  • Margot hit .274 with 18 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 25 walks.
  • Margot had a hit in 62 of 91 games a season ago, with multiple hits in 24 of those games.
  • He homered in 4.4% of his games last season (91 in all), leaving the ballpark in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
  • In 37.4% of his games a season ago (34 of 91), Margot plated a run. In nine of those games (9.9%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in three contests.
  • In 27 of 91 games last season (29.7%) he scored, and in eight of those games (8.8%) he scored two or more runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
46 GP 43
.262 AVG .287
.317 OBP .337
.314 SLG .439
8 XBH 16
0 HR 4
19 RBI 28
36/12 K/BB 32/13
0 SB 7
Home Away
46 GP 45
30 (65.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 32 (71.1%)
10 (21.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (31.1%)
12 (26.1%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (8.9%)
16 (34.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 18 (40.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Athletics had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in the league.
  • The Athletics had a 4.53 team ERA that ranked 24th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combined to surrender 195 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
  • The Athletics will look to Waldichuk (0-1) in his second start of the season.
  • His last time out came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the lefty tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing nine hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.