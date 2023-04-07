On Friday, Randy Arozarena (coming off going 2-for-4 with an RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Ken Waldichuk. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Nationals.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

  • Arozarena is hitting .364 with three doubles, a home run and two walks.
  • Among qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 26th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging.
  • Arozarena enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .389 with one homer.
  • Arozarena has gotten a hit in all six games this year, with more than one hit twice.
  • He has homered in one of six games, and in 3.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Arozarena has driven in a run in five games this season (83.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In five games this year (83.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 3
3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (66.7%)
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (100.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (66.7%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff is 25th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.79).
  • The Athletics rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (six total, one per game).
  • Waldichuk (0-1) makes the start for the Athletics, his second of the season.
  • His last appearance was on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the lefty tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up nine hits.
