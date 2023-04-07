Friday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (6-0) and the Oakland Athletics (2-4) at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 4-2 based on our computer prediction, with the Rays taking home the win. First pitch is at 6:40 PM on April 7.

The Tampa Bay Rays will give the nod to Zach Eflin (1-0, 1.80 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Athletics will turn to Ken Waldichuk (0-1, 9.53 ERA).

Rays vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Rays vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rays 4, Athletics 3.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs

Rays Performance Insights

This season, the Rays have been listed as the favorite in six games and won them all.

Tampa Bay has played as favorites of -275 or more twice this season and won both games.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rays have a 73.3% chance to win.

Tampa Bay has scored the most runs (44) in baseball so far this year.

The Rays have a 2.00 team ERA that ranks second across all league pitching staffs.

Rays Schedule