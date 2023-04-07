Taylor Walls Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Athletics - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Taylor Walls (coming off going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Ken Waldichuk. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Nationals.
Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Taylor Walls At The Plate
- Walls is hitting .313 with a double and a walk.
- Walls is batting .333 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- In four of six games this season, Walls has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- In six games played this year, he has not homered.
- Walls has driven in a run in one game this year.
- In four of six games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|3
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.6 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Athletics have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.79).
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow six total home runs at a clip of one per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- The Athletics will look to Waldichuk (0-1) in his second start this season.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the lefty threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up nine hits.
