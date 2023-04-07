Wander Franco -- 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Oakland Athletics, with Ken Waldichuk on the hill, on April 7 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) against the Nationals.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Wander Franco? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Wander Franco At The Plate

  • Franco leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.481), slugging percentage (.792) and total hits (10) this season.
  • Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 12th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 19th and he is 11th in slugging.
  • In 83.3% of his games this season (five of six), Franco has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (66.7%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has hit a home run in two of six games played this season, and in 7.4% of his plate appearances.
  • In four games this year (66.7%), Franco has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in four games this season (66.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 3
3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%)
3 (100.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%)
3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (66.7%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.6 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Athletics have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.79).
  • The Athletics rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (six total, one per game).
  • Waldichuk (0-1) takes the mound for the Athletics to make his second start of the season.
  • The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up nine hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.