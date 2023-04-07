Wander Franco -- 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Oakland Athletics, with Ken Waldichuk on the hill, on April 7 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) against the Nationals.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk

Ken Waldichuk TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Wander Franco? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Wander Franco At The Plate

Franco leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.481), slugging percentage (.792) and total hits (10) this season.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 12th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 19th and he is 11th in slugging.

In 83.3% of his games this season (five of six), Franco has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (66.7%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in two of six games played this season, and in 7.4% of his plate appearances.

In four games this year (66.7%), Franco has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in four games this season (66.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 3 3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 3 (100.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%) 3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (33.3%) 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (66.7%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings