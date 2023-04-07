Yandy Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Athletics - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Oakland Athletics (who will hand the ball to Ken Waldichuk) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Nationals.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Yandy Díaz At The Plate (2022)
- Diaz had an on-base percentage of .404 while batting .296.
- Among qualified batters in baseball last season, his batting average ranked 15th, his on-base percentage ranked sixth, and he was 69th in the league in slugging.
- Diaz got a base hit in 86 of 139 games last season (61.9%), with more than one hit in 43 of those contests (30.9%).
- He homered in 6.5% of his games last year (nine of 139), and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Diaz picked up an RBI in 28.1% of his games last year (39 of 139), with two or more RBIs in 13 of those contests (9.4%). He had three or more RBIs in five games.
- He scored a run in 53 of his 139 games a season ago (38.1%), with more than one run scored 16 times (11.5%).
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|71
|.252
|AVG
|.332
|.381
|OBP
|.423
|.355
|SLG
|.479
|14
|XBH
|28
|4
|HR
|5
|21
|RBI
|36
|24/41
|K/BB
|36/39
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|74
|35 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|51 (68.9%)
|16 (24.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|27 (36.5%)
|24 (36.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|29 (39.2%)
|4 (6.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (6.8%)
|14 (21.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|25 (33.8%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Athletics pitching staff ranked 25th in MLB last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics' 4.53 team ERA ranked 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combined to give up 195 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- The Athletics are sending Waldichuk (0-1) to the mound for his second start of the season.
- The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up nine hits.
