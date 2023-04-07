After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Oakland Athletics (who will hand the ball to Ken Waldichuk) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Nationals.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field

Ken Waldichuk

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Yandy Díaz At The Plate (2022)

Diaz had an on-base percentage of .404 while batting .296.

Among qualified batters in baseball last season, his batting average ranked 15th, his on-base percentage ranked sixth, and he was 69th in the league in slugging.

Diaz got a base hit in 86 of 139 games last season (61.9%), with more than one hit in 43 of those contests (30.9%).

He homered in 6.5% of his games last year (nine of 139), and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.

Diaz picked up an RBI in 28.1% of his games last year (39 of 139), with two or more RBIs in 13 of those contests (9.4%). He had three or more RBIs in five games.

He scored a run in 53 of his 139 games a season ago (38.1%), with more than one run scored 16 times (11.5%).

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 64 GP 71 .252 AVG .332 .381 OBP .423 .355 SLG .479 14 XBH 28 4 HR 5 21 RBI 36 24/41 K/BB 36/39 2 SB 1 Home Away 65 GP 74 35 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 51 (68.9%) 16 (24.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 27 (36.5%) 24 (36.9%) Games w/1+ Run 29 (39.2%) 4 (6.2%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (6.8%) 14 (21.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 25 (33.8%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings (2022)