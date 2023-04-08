Brandon Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Athletics - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Brandon Lowe (coming off going 1-for-5) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Shintaro Fujinami. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Nationals.
Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Shintaro Fujinami
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Brandon Lowe At The Plate (2022)
- Lowe hit .221 with 10 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 27 walks.
- Lowe got a hit in 52.3% of his 65 games last season, with more than one hit in 23.1% of them.
- In seven of 65 games last year, he homered (10.8%). He went deep in 3% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
- Lowe drove in a run in 16 out of 65 games last year (24.6%), with two or more RBIz in seven of those contests (10.8%).
- In 23 of 65 games last season (35.4%) he scored, and in five of those games (7.7%) he scored more than once.
Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|34
|.263
|AVG
|.182
|.320
|OBP
|.298
|.465
|SLG
|.306
|13
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|14
|26/10
|K/BB
|35/17
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|34
|18 (58.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (47.1%)
|10 (32.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (14.7%)
|13 (41.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (29.4%)
|4 (12.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (8.8%)
|8 (25.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (23.5%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff last season ranked 25th in the big leagues.
- The Athletics had the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.53).
- Athletics pitchers combined to surrender 195 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- Fujinami (0-1) starts for the Athletics, his second this season.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went 2 1/3 innings, allowing eight earned runs while giving up five hits.
