On Saturday, Christian Bethancourt (on the back of going 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Shintaro Fujinami. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Athletics.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Athletics Starter: Shintaro Fujinami
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate (2022)

  • Bethancourt hit .252 with 17 doubles, 11 home runs and 12 walks.
  • Bethancourt picked up a hit in 57.3% of his games last season (59 of 103), with more than one hit in 17 of those games (16.5%).
  • He went yard in 10.7% of his games last year (11 of 103), and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 23.3% of his games a year ago (24 of 103), Bethancourt drove in a run. In nine of those games (8.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in one contest.
  • In 31.1% of his games last season (32 of 103), he touched home plate at least one time, and in seven (6.8%) he scored two or more runs.

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
52 GP 48
.215 AVG .288
.257 OBP .309
.411 SLG .406
15 XBH 13
8 HR 3
19 RBI 15
39/7 K/BB 41/5
3 SB 2
Home Away
52 GP 51
26 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 33 (64.7%)
7 (13.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (19.6%)
19 (36.5%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (25.5%)
8 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (5.9%)
14 (26.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (19.6%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Athletics pitching staff was 25th in MLB last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics' 4.53 team ERA ranked 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combined to give up 195 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
  • Fujinami (0-1) pitches for the Athletics to make his second start this season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty threw 2 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up eight earned runs while surrendering five hits.
