On Saturday, Christian Bethancourt (on the back of going 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Shintaro Fujinami. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Athletics.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate (2022)

Bethancourt hit .252 with 17 doubles, 11 home runs and 12 walks.

Bethancourt picked up a hit in 57.3% of his games last season (59 of 103), with more than one hit in 17 of those games (16.5%).

He went yard in 10.7% of his games last year (11 of 103), and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 23.3% of his games a year ago (24 of 103), Bethancourt drove in a run. In nine of those games (8.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in one contest.

In 31.1% of his games last season (32 of 103), he touched home plate at least one time, and in seven (6.8%) he scored two or more runs.

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 52 GP 48 .215 AVG .288 .257 OBP .309 .411 SLG .406 15 XBH 13 8 HR 3 19 RBI 15 39/7 K/BB 41/5 3 SB 2 Home Away 52 GP 51 26 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 33 (64.7%) 7 (13.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (19.6%) 19 (36.5%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (25.5%) 8 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (5.9%) 14 (26.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (19.6%)

