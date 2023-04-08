Christian Bethancourt Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Athletics - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Christian Bethancourt (on the back of going 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Shintaro Fujinami. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Athletics.
Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Athletics Starter: Shintaro Fujinami
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Christian Bethancourt At The Plate (2022)
- Bethancourt hit .252 with 17 doubles, 11 home runs and 12 walks.
- Bethancourt picked up a hit in 57.3% of his games last season (59 of 103), with more than one hit in 17 of those games (16.5%).
- He went yard in 10.7% of his games last year (11 of 103), and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 23.3% of his games a year ago (24 of 103), Bethancourt drove in a run. In nine of those games (8.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in one contest.
- In 31.1% of his games last season (32 of 103), he touched home plate at least one time, and in seven (6.8%) he scored two or more runs.
Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|48
|.215
|AVG
|.288
|.257
|OBP
|.309
|.411
|SLG
|.406
|15
|XBH
|13
|8
|HR
|3
|19
|RBI
|15
|39/7
|K/BB
|41/5
|3
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|51
|26 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|33 (64.7%)
|7 (13.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (19.6%)
|19 (36.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (25.5%)
|8 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (5.9%)
|14 (26.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (19.6%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Athletics pitching staff was 25th in MLB last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics' 4.53 team ERA ranked 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combined to give up 195 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- Fujinami (0-1) pitches for the Athletics to make his second start this season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty threw 2 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up eight earned runs while surrendering five hits.
