Isaac Paredes Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Athletics - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Isaac Paredes -- 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Oakland Athletics, with Shintaro Fujinami on the hill, on April 8 at 4:10 PM ET.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Athletics Starter: Shintaro Fujinami
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes is hitting .318 with two home runs and a walk.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 60th in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage, and 36th in slugging.
- In four of seven games this season (57.1%), Paredes has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a long ball in two of seven games played this year, and in 8.7% of his plate appearances.
- Paredes has driven in a run in three games this season (42.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least once three times this year (42.9%), including one multi-run game.
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|3
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (33.3%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (33.3%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.5 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Athletics' 6.33 team ERA ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Athletics rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (11 total, 1.6 per game).
- Fujinami (0-1) pitches for the Athletics to make his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw 2 1/3 innings, allowing eight earned runs while giving up five hits.
