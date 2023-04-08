After going 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in his most recent game, Luke Raley and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Oakland Athletics (who will hand the ball to Shintaro Fujinami) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Nationals.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Shintaro Fujinami

Shintaro Fujinami TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luke Raley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Luke Raley At The Plate (2022)

Raley hit .197 with two doubles, a home run and seven walks.

Raley reached base via a hit in nine of 22 games last season (40.9%), including multiple hits in 13.6% of those games (three of them).

He went deep once out of 22 games a year ago, going deep in 1.4% of his plate appearances.

Raley picked up an RBI in four of 22 games last year.

He crossed home in six of 22 games a year ago (27.3%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 11 GP 11 .111 AVG .265 .226 OBP .366 .111 SLG .412 0 XBH 3 0 HR 1 1 RBI 3 12/2 K/BB 12/5 0 SB 0 Home Away 11 GP 11 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings (2022)