Manuel Margot -- 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Oakland Athletics, with Shintaro Fujinami on the mound, on April 8 at 4:10 PM ET.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field

Athletics Starter: Shintaro Fujinami

Shintaro Fujinami TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Manuel Margot At The Plate

Margot is batting .200 with a home run and a walk.

In three of six games this year, Margot got a hit, but only one each time.

He has hit a home run in one game this season.

Margot has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 3 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

