On Saturday, Randy Arozarena (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Shintaro Fujinami. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Athletics.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Shintaro Fujinami

Shintaro Fujinami TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Randy Arozarena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena has nine hits this season and a team-best OBP of .484.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 24th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 16th and he is 33rd in slugging.

Arozarena is batting .389 with one homer during his last games and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.

Arozarena has gotten a hit in all seven games this season, with more than one hit twice.

He has gone deep in one game this season.

In five games this season, Arozarena has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in five of seven games (71.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 3 4 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (66.7%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (100.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (66.7%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings