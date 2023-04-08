Randy Arozarena Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Athletics - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Randy Arozarena (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Shintaro Fujinami. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Athletics.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Shintaro Fujinami
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Randy Arozarena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena has nine hits this season and a team-best OBP of .484.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 24th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 16th and he is 33rd in slugging.
- Arozarena is batting .389 with one homer during his last games and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.
- Arozarena has gotten a hit in all seven games this season, with more than one hit twice.
- He has gone deep in one game this season.
- In five games this season, Arozarena has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in five of seven games (71.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|3
|4 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (66.7%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (100.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (66.7%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.5 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Athletics' 6.33 team ERA ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Athletics rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (11 total, 1.6 per game).
- The Athletics will look to Fujinami (0-1) in his second start this season.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty threw 2 1/3 innings, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing five hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.