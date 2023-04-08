Rays vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 8
Saturday's contest between the Tampa Bay Rays (7-0) and the Oakland Athletics (2-5) at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 4-2 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Rays squad coming out on top. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on April 8.
The Tampa Bay Rays will give the nod to Jeffrey Springs (1-0, .00 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Athletics will turn to Shintaro Fujinami (0-1, 30.86 ERA).
Rays vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN
Rays vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Rays 4, Athletics 2.
Total Prediction for Rays vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs
Rays Performance Insights
- The Rays have been favored in seven games this season and picked up the win in all of them.
- Tampa Bay has entered three games this season favored by -275 or more, and won each of those games.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for the Rays.
- Tampa Bay leads MLB with 53 runs scored this season.
- The Rays have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.43).
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 2
|Tigers
|W 5-1
|Jeffrey Springs vs Joey Wentz
|April 3
|@ Nationals
|W 6-2
|Drew Rasmussen vs Trevor Williams
|April 4
|@ Nationals
|W 10-6
|Josh Fleming vs Chad Kuhl
|April 5
|@ Nationals
|W 7-2
|Shane McClanahan vs Patrick Corbin
|April 7
|Athletics
|W 9-5
|Zach Eflin vs Ken Waldichuk
|April 8
|Athletics
|-
|Jeffrey Springs vs Shintaro Fujinami
|April 9
|Athletics
|-
|Drew Rasmussen vs James Kaprielian
|April 10
|Red Sox
|-
|Josh Fleming vs Nick Pivetta
|April 11
|Red Sox
|-
|Shane McClanahan vs Corey Kluber
|April 12
|Red Sox
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Chris Sale
|April 13
|Red Sox
|-
|Jeffrey Springs vs Tanner Houck
