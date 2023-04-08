Saturday's contest between the Tampa Bay Rays (7-0) and the Oakland Athletics (2-5) at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 4-2 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Rays squad coming out on top. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on April 8.

The Tampa Bay Rays will give the nod to Jeffrey Springs (1-0, .00 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Athletics will turn to Shintaro Fujinami (0-1, 30.86 ERA).

Rays vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

Rays vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rays 4, Athletics 2.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have been favored in seven games this season and picked up the win in all of them.

Tampa Bay has entered three games this season favored by -275 or more, and won each of those games.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for the Rays.

Tampa Bay leads MLB with 53 runs scored this season.

The Rays have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.43).

Rays Schedule