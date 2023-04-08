Seth Brown and the Oakland Athletics face the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday at Tropicana Field. Jeffrey Springs will start for Tampa Bay, with first pitch at 4:10 PM ET.

Rays vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tampa Bay Rays lead the league with 18 total home runs, averaging 2.6 per game.

Tampa Bay has an MLB-high .570 slugging percentage.

The Rays have the fourth-best batting average in the majors (.285).

Tampa Bay has the most productive offense in baseball, scoring 7.6 runs per game (53 total runs).

The Rays are fifth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .356.

The Rays strike out 7.1 times per game, the third-best average in the majors.

The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks 18th in the majors.

Tampa Bay has the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (2.43).

Rays pitchers combine for the No. 4 WHIP in MLB (1.079).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Springs (1-0) starts for the Rays, his second this season.

In his most recent time out on Sunday, the left-hander threw six scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers without surrendering a hit.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 4/2/2023 Tigers W 5-1 Home Jeffrey Springs Joey Wentz 4/3/2023 Nationals W 6-2 Away Drew Rasmussen Trevor Williams 4/4/2023 Nationals W 10-6 Away Josh Fleming Chad Kuhl 4/5/2023 Nationals W 7-2 Away Shane McClanahan Patrick Corbin 4/7/2023 Athletics W 9-5 Home Zach Eflin Ken Waldichuk 4/8/2023 Athletics - Home Jeffrey Springs Shintaro Fujinami 4/9/2023 Athletics - Home Drew Rasmussen James Kaprielian 4/10/2023 Red Sox - Home Josh Fleming Nick Pivetta 4/11/2023 Red Sox - Home Shane McClanahan Corey Kluber 4/12/2023 Red Sox - Home Zach Eflin Chris Sale 4/13/2023 Red Sox - Home Jeffrey Springs Tanner Houck

