When the (7-0) go head to head against the (2-5) at Tropicana Field on Saturday, April 8 at 4:10 PM ET, Jeffrey Springs will be seeking his 200th strikeout of the season (he's currently sitting at 12).

The Rays are the favorite in this one, at -275, while the underdog Athletics have +220 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 7.5 runs for this contest (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds on the under).

Rays vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Springs - TB (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Shintaro Fujinami - OAK (0-1, 30.86 ERA)

Rays vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Rays vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have been favored in seven games this season and picked up the win in all of them.

The Rays have won all three games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -275 or shorter.

Tampa Bay has a 73.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Athletics have won in two of the seven contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Oddsmakers have given the Athletics the worst odds of winning they have seen this season with a +220 moneyline listed for this contest.

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1200 7th 2nd Win AL East +190 - 2nd

