After the first round of the Masters Tournament, Sung-Jae Im is currently 26th with a score of -1.

Looking to bet on Sung-Jae Im at the Masters Tournament this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Sung-Jae Im Insights

Im has finished under par nine times and carded 12 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 17 rounds.

He has registered a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in his last 17 rounds.

Over his last 17 rounds, Im has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

Im has finished in the top 10 in one of his past five events.

Im hopes to make the cut for the ninth straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 20 -8 267 0 22 4 9 $11.1M

Masters Tournament Insights and Stats

In Im's past four appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top five once and the top 10 two times. His average finish has been 12th.

In his past four appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend three times.

Im finished 26th when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

At 7,545 yards, Augusta National Golf Club is set up as a par-72 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the PGA Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,297 yards.

Im will take to the 7,545-yard course this week at Augusta National Golf Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,326 yards in the past year.

Im's Last Time Out

Im finished in the 44th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at THE PLAYERS Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

He finished in the 81st percentile on par 4s at THE PLAYERS Championship, averaging 4.00 strokes on those 40 holes.

Im shot better than 93% of the competitors at THE PLAYERS Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.38 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.67.

Im fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at THE PLAYERS Championship (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at THE PLAYERS Championship, Im recorded five bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.7).

Im's nine birdies or better on par-4s at THE PLAYERS Championship were more than the field average of 5.1.

In that most recent outing, Im carded a bogey or worse on seven of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 7.1).

Im finished THE PLAYERS Championship outperforming the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.1) with 10 on the 16 par-5 holes.

The field at THE PLAYERS Championship averaged 1.3 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Im finished without one.

Masters Tournament Time and Date Info

Date: April 6- 9, 2023

April 6- 9, 2023 Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Par: 72 / 7,545 yards

72 / 7,545 yards Im Odds to Win: +10000

All statistics in this article reflect Im's performance prior to the 2023 Masters Tournament.

