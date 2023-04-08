The field at the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia will feature Tiger Woods. He and the other golfers will go for for a piece of the $15,000,000.00 purse on the par-72, 7,545-yard course from April 6 - 9.

Looking to bet on Woods at the Masters Tournament this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Tiger Woods Insights

Woods has finished below par on six occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 17 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in his last 17 rounds.

Woods has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 17 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In his past five events, Woods' average finish has been 43rd.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

Woods hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of his past five appearances, with an average finish of 43rd.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 4 46 6 292 0 2 0 0 $103,060

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Masters Tournament Insights and Stats

Woods has two top-five finishes, including one win, in his previous seven appearances at this event. His average finishing position has been 26th.

Woods made the cut in each of his seven most recent entries to this event.

The most recent time Woods played this event was in 2022, and he finished 47th.

Augusta National Golf Club measures 7,545 yards for this tournament, 251 more than the average course on the PGA Tour inthe past year (7,294).

Golfers at Augusta National Golf Club have averaged a score of +1 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 during the past year.

The average course Woods has played i the last year (7,366 yards) is 179 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,545).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -1. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of +1.

Woods' Last Time Out

Woods was good on the 16 par-3 holes at The Genesis Invitational, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 88th percentile of the field.

His 4.16-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at The Genesis Invitational ranked in the 33rd percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.09).

On the 12 par-5 holes at The Genesis Invitational, Woods was better than 57% of the field (averaging 4.50 strokes).

Woods carded a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at The Genesis Invitational, better than the field average of 1.6.

On the 16 par-3s at The Genesis Invitational, Woods recorded two bogeys or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.4).

Woods recorded more birdies or better (five) than the tournament average of 4.3 on the 44 par-4s at The Genesis Invitational.

At that last outing, Woods had a bogey or worse on 12 of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 6.8).

Woods ended The Genesis Invitational with a birdie or better on five of the 12 par-5s, bettering the field's average of 4.3.

The field at The Genesis Invitational averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Woods finished without one.

Masters Tournament Time and Date Info

Date: April 6 - 9, 2023

April 6 - 9, 2023 Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Par: 72 / 7,545 yards

72 / 7,545 yards Woods Odds to Win: +6600 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.