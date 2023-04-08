Wander Franco Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Athletics - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-5 with a home run and an RBI in his last game, Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Oakland Athletics (who will start Shintaro Fujinami) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.
Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Athletics Starter: Shintaro Fujinami
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Wander Franco At The Plate
- Franco leads Tampa Bay in slugging percentage (.793) and total hits (11) this season.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 15th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 27th and he is eighth in slugging.
- In 85.7% of his games this year (six of seven), Franco has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (57.1%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in 42.9% of his games this year, and 9.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Franco has driven in a run in five games this year (71.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in five of seven games so far this season.
Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|3
|4 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|4 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (33.3%)
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (66.7%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Athletics' 6.33 team ERA ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (11 total, 1.6 per game).
- Fujinami (0-1) gets the start for the Athletics, his second of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed 2 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up eight earned runs while surrendering five hits.
