After going 1-for-5 with a home run and an RBI in his last game, Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Oakland Athletics (who will start Shintaro Fujinami) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Athletics.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Athletics Starter: Shintaro Fujinami
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Wander Franco At The Plate

  • Franco leads Tampa Bay in slugging percentage (.793) and total hits (11) this season.
  • Among qualified hitters, he ranks 15th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 27th and he is eighth in slugging.
  • In 85.7% of his games this year (six of seven), Franco has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (57.1%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has homered in 42.9% of his games this year, and 9.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Franco has driven in a run in five games this year (71.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored a run in five of seven games so far this season.

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 3
4 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%)
3 (75.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%)
4 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (33.3%)
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (66.7%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Athletics' 6.33 team ERA ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (11 total, 1.6 per game).
  • Fujinami (0-1) gets the start for the Athletics, his second of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed 2 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up eight earned runs while surrendering five hits.
