On Saturday, Yandy Diaz (coming off going 0-for-5) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Shintaro Fujinami. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Athletics Starter: Shintaro Fujinami
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

  • Diaz is batting .261 with a double, two home runs and four walks.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 107th, his on-base percentage ranks 69th, and he is 45th in the league in slugging.
  • Diaz has gotten a hit in three of six games this year (50.0%), with multiple hits twice.
  • In six games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • In two games this season, Diaz has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 50.0% of his games this season (three of six), with two or more runs three times (50.0%).

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 2
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (50.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
  • The Athletics have a 6.33 team ERA that ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 11 total home runs at a clip of 1.6 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
  • Fujinami (0-1) starts for the Athletics, his second this season.
  • The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went 2 1/3 innings, allowing eight earned runs while giving up five hits.
