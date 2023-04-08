On Saturday, Yandy Diaz (coming off going 0-for-5) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Shintaro Fujinami. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Athletics.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

TV Channel: BSSUN

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz is batting .261 with a double, two home runs and four walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 107th, his on-base percentage ranks 69th, and he is 45th in the league in slugging.

Diaz has gotten a hit in three of six games this year (50.0%), with multiple hits twice.

In six games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

In two games this season, Diaz has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 50.0% of his games this season (three of six), with two or more runs three times (50.0%).

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 2 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (50.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings