Brandon Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Athletics - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Brandon Lowe -- 1-for-2 with a home run and three RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Oakland Athletics, with James Kaprielian on the hill, on April 9 at 1:10 PM ET.
He collected three RBI (going 1-for-2 with a home run and three walks) in his previous game against the Athletics.
Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Brandon Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is hitting .235 with a home run and six walks.
- Lowe has a hit in four of six games played this season (66.7%), but no multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in one of six games, and in 4.3% of his plate appearances.
- Lowe has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored at least one run three times this year (50.0%), including one multi-run game.
Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|2
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Athletics have a 7.00 team ERA that ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow 14 total home runs at a clip of 1.8 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- The Athletics will look to Kaprielian (0-0) in his second start of the season.
- His last appearance came on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
