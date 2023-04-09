Francisco Mejía Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Athletics - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 2-for-2 with a double in his last game, Francisco Mejia and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Oakland Athletics (who will hand the ball to James Kaprielian) at 1:10 PM ET on Sunday.
In his most recent appearance, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (2-for-2 with a double) against the Athletics.
Francisco Mejía Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Francisco Mejía? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Francisco Mejía At The Plate (2022)
- Mejia hit .242 with 22 doubles, six home runs and seven walks.
- Mejia had a hit 46 times last season in 94 games (48.9%), including 20 multi-hit games (21.3%).
- Including the 94 games he played in last season, he went deep in five of them (5.3%), homering in 2% of his trips to the plate.
- Mejia picked up an RBI in 19 of 94 games last season (20.2%), with more than one RBI in eight of them (8.5%).
- He came around to score 28 times in 94 games (29.8%) last season, including four occasions when he scored more than once (4.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Francisco Mejía Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|45
|.288
|AVG
|.204
|.291
|OBP
|.242
|.424
|SLG
|.344
|14
|XBH
|14
|2
|HR
|4
|16
|RBI
|15
|26/1
|K/BB
|39/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|50
|26 (59.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|20 (40.0%)
|11 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (18.0%)
|12 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|16 (32.0%)
|2 (4.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (6.0%)
|12 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (14.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff last season ranked 25th in the big leagues.
- The Athletics had the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.53).
- Athletics pitchers combined to surrender 195 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- The Athletics will send Kaprielian (0-0) to make his second start of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.