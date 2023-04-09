After going 2-for-2 with a double in his last game, Francisco Mejia and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Oakland Athletics (who will hand the ball to James Kaprielian) at 1:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent appearance, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (2-for-2 with a double) against the Athletics.

Francisco Mejía Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian

James Kaprielian TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Francisco Mejía At The Plate (2022)

Mejia hit .242 with 22 doubles, six home runs and seven walks.

Mejia had a hit 46 times last season in 94 games (48.9%), including 20 multi-hit games (21.3%).

Including the 94 games he played in last season, he went deep in five of them (5.3%), homering in 2% of his trips to the plate.

Mejia picked up an RBI in 19 of 94 games last season (20.2%), with more than one RBI in eight of them (8.5%).

He came around to score 28 times in 94 games (29.8%) last season, including four occasions when he scored more than once (4.3%).

Francisco Mejía Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 41 GP 45 .288 AVG .204 .291 OBP .242 .424 SLG .344 14 XBH 14 2 HR 4 16 RBI 15 26/1 K/BB 39/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 44 GP 50 26 (59.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (40.0%) 11 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (18.0%) 12 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (32.0%) 2 (4.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (6.0%) 12 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (14.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings (2022)