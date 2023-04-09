After going 2-for-2 with a double in his last game, Francisco Mejia and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Oakland Athletics (who will hand the ball to James Kaprielian) at 1:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent appearance, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (2-for-2 with a double) against the Athletics.

Francisco Mejía Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Francisco Mejía? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Francisco Mejía At The Plate (2022)

  • Mejia hit .242 with 22 doubles, six home runs and seven walks.
  • Mejia had a hit 46 times last season in 94 games (48.9%), including 20 multi-hit games (21.3%).
  • Including the 94 games he played in last season, he went deep in five of them (5.3%), homering in 2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Mejia picked up an RBI in 19 of 94 games last season (20.2%), with more than one RBI in eight of them (8.5%).
  • He came around to score 28 times in 94 games (29.8%) last season, including four occasions when he scored more than once (4.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Francisco Mejía Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
41 GP 45
.288 AVG .204
.291 OBP .242
.424 SLG .344
14 XBH 14
2 HR 4
16 RBI 15
26/1 K/BB 39/6
0 SB 0
Home Away
44 GP 50
26 (59.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (40.0%)
11 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (18.0%)
12 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (32.0%)
2 (4.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (6.0%)
12 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (14.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff last season ranked 25th in the big leagues.
  • The Athletics had the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.53).
  • Athletics pitchers combined to surrender 195 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
  • The Athletics will send Kaprielian (0-0) to make his second start of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.