The Orlando Magic (34-47) are 5-point underdogs as they look to turn around a three-game losing streak when they visit the Miami Heat (43-38) on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at FTX Arena. The matchup airs at 1:00 PM ET on BSSUN and BSFL.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

Magic vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and BSFL

BSSUN and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Magic with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Magic vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Heat 114 - Magic 108

Spread & Total Prediction for Magic vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Heat (- 5)

The Magic's .556 ATS win percentage (45-33-3 ATS Record) is higher than the Heat's .358 mark (29-48-4 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

When the spread is set as 5 or more this season, Miami (4-17-1) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (18.2%) than Orlando (25-14-3) does as the underdog (59.5%).

When it comes to going over the point total in 2022-23, Orlando and its opponents are more successful (49.4% of the time) than Miami and its opponents (48.1%).

The Heat have a .614 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (35-22) this season while the Magic have a .393 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (24-37).

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Magic Performance Insights

In 2022-23, Orlando is fifth-worst in the NBA offensively (111.4 points scored per game) and 15th defensively (113.9 points allowed).

The Magic are fifth-worst in the league in assists (23.2 per game) in 2022-23.

The Magic are the fifth-worst team in the NBA in 3-pointers made (10.7 per game) and 24th in 3-point percentage (34.6%).

Orlando takes 35.8% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 26.4% of its made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it takes 64.2% of its shots, with 73.6% of its makes coming from there.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.