Magic vs. Heat Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Orlando Magic (34-47) are 5-point underdogs as they look to turn around a three-game losing streak when they visit the Miami Heat (43-38) on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at FTX Arena. The matchup airs at 1:00 PM ET on BSSUN and BSFL.
Magic vs. Heat Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
Magic vs. Heat Score Prediction
- Prediction: Heat 114 - Magic 108
Spread & Total Prediction for Magic vs. Heat
- Pick ATS: Heat (- 5)
- The Magic's .556 ATS win percentage (45-33-3 ATS Record) is higher than the Heat's .358 mark (29-48-4 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- When the spread is set as 5 or more this season, Miami (4-17-1) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (18.2%) than Orlando (25-14-3) does as the underdog (59.5%).
- When it comes to going over the point total in 2022-23, Orlando and its opponents are more successful (49.4% of the time) than Miami and its opponents (48.1%).
- The Heat have a .614 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (35-22) this season while the Magic have a .393 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (24-37).
Magic Performance Insights
- In 2022-23, Orlando is fifth-worst in the NBA offensively (111.4 points scored per game) and 15th defensively (113.9 points allowed).
- The Magic are fifth-worst in the league in assists (23.2 per game) in 2022-23.
- The Magic are the fifth-worst team in the NBA in 3-pointers made (10.7 per game) and 24th in 3-point percentage (34.6%).
- Orlando takes 35.8% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 26.4% of its made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it takes 64.2% of its shots, with 73.6% of its makes coming from there.
