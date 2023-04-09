Isaac Paredes Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Athletics - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Isaac Paredes -- 1-for-3 with three RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Oakland Athletics, with James Kaprielian on the mound, on April 9 at 1:10 PM ET.
He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-3 with ) in his previous game against the Athletics.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes is hitting .320 with two home runs and a walk.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 55th in batting average, 71st in on-base percentage, and 36th in slugging.
- This season, Paredes has recorded at least one hit in five of eight games (62.5%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in two of eight games played this season, and in 7.4% of his plate appearances.
- Paredes has driven in a run in four games this year (50.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once three times this season (37.5%), including one multi-run game.
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|3
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (33.3%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (33.3%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 29th in the league with a collective 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (7.00).
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up 14 total home runs at a clip of 1.8 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- The Athletics will look to Kaprielian (0-0) in his second start of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.
