On Sunday, Josh Lowe (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be James Kaprielian. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Josh Lowe At The Plate (2022)

  • Lowe hit .221 with 12 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 16 walks.
  • Lowe picked up at least one hit 31 times last year in 52 games played (59.6%), including multiple hits on nine occasions (17.3%).
  • He homered in two of 52 games last year, leaving the ballpark in 1% of his plate appearances.
  • Lowe picked up an RBI in 10 of 52 games last season (19.2%), including two games with multiple RBIs.
  • He scored a run in 20 of his 52 games a season ago (38.5%), with more than one run scored four times (7.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
29 GP 22
.212 AVG .234
.299 OBP .272
.327 SLG .364
9 XBH 7
1 HR 1
9 RBI 4
44/13 K/BB 22/3
2 SB 1
Home Away
30 GP 22
17 (56.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (63.6%)
5 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (18.2%)
12 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (36.4%)
1 (3.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.5%)
6 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (18.2%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff last season ranked 25th in MLB.
  • The Athletics had the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.53).
  • Athletics pitchers combined to surrender 195 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (fourth-most in the league).
  • Kaprielian (0-0) makes the start for the Athletics, his second of the season.
  • His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.