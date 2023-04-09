On Sunday, Josh Lowe (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be James Kaprielian. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian

James Kaprielian TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Josh Lowe At The Plate (2022)

Lowe hit .221 with 12 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 16 walks.

Lowe picked up at least one hit 31 times last year in 52 games played (59.6%), including multiple hits on nine occasions (17.3%).

He homered in two of 52 games last year, leaving the ballpark in 1% of his plate appearances.

Lowe picked up an RBI in 10 of 52 games last season (19.2%), including two games with multiple RBIs.

He scored a run in 20 of his 52 games a season ago (38.5%), with more than one run scored four times (7.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 29 GP 22 .212 AVG .234 .299 OBP .272 .327 SLG .364 9 XBH 7 1 HR 1 9 RBI 4 44/13 K/BB 22/3 2 SB 1 Home Away 30 GP 22 17 (56.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (63.6%) 5 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (18.2%) 12 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (36.4%) 1 (3.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.5%) 6 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (18.2%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings (2022)