Luke Raley Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Athletics - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Luke Raley and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Oakland Athletics (who will start James Kaprielian) at 1:10 PM ET on Sunday.
Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Luke Raley At The Plate
- Raley is hitting .267 with three home runs and a walk.
- In three of six games this season, Raley has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has homered in two of six games played this year, and in 16.7% of his plate appearances.
- Raley has driven in a run in three games this season (50.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once three times this year (50.0%), including one multi-run game.
Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|2
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (100.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (100.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Athletics have a 7.00 team ERA that ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow 14 total home runs at a clip of 1.8 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- The Athletics will look to Kaprielian (0-0) in his second start this season.
- His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.
