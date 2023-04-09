The Orlando Magic (34-47) will attempt to end a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Miami Heat (43-38) on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at FTX Arena as 5.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 1:00 PM ET on BSSUN and BSFL.

Magic vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: BSSUN and BSFL

Favorite Spread Over/Under Heat -5.5 -

Magic Betting Records & Stats

A total of 40 of the Magic's 81 games with a set total have hit the over (49.4%).

Orlando has a 45-35-0 record against the spread this year.

The Magic have come away with 24 wins in the 61 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Orlando has won 14 of its 41 games, or 34.1%, when it is the underdog by at least +170 on the moneyline.

Orlando has an implied victory probability of 37% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Magic vs. Heat Over/Under Stats

Heat vs Magic Total Facts Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Heat 0 0% 109.3 220.7 109.8 223.7 219.6 Magic 0 0% 111.4 220.7 113.9 223.7 225.2

Additional Magic Insights & Trends

Orlando has a 6-3 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall in its past 10 games.

The Magic have hit the over in four of their last 10 outings.

This year, Orlando is 22-18-0 at home against the spread (.537 winning percentage). On the road, it is 23-17-0 ATS (.575).

The Magic put up an average of 111.4 points per game, only 1.6 more points than the 109.8 the Heat give up.

When it scores more than 109.8 points, Orlando is 33-11 against the spread and 27-18 overall.

Magic vs. Heat Betting Splits

Heat and Magic Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Heat 29-52 5-18 40-41 Magic 45-35 25-16 40-41

Magic vs. Heat Point Insights

Scoring Insights Heat Magic 109.3 Points Scored (PG) 111.4 30 NBA Rank (PPG) 26 12-12 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 33-11 18-6 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 27-18 109.8 Points Allowed (PG) 113.9 2 NBA Rank (PAPG) 15 22-24 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 23-9 32-14 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 22-10

