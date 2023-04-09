Randy Arozarena -- 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Oakland Athletics, with James Kaprielian on the hill, on April 9 at 1:10 PM ET.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

  • Arozarena leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.472) this season, fueled by 11 hits.
  • Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 20th, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is 19th in the league in slugging.
  • Arozarena is batting .400 with one homer during his last games and is on an eight-game hitting streak.
  • Arozarena has gotten a hit in all eight games this year, with more than one hit three times (37.5%).
  • In eight games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • In six games this year (75.0%), Arozarena has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in six of eight games (75.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 3
5 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (100.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (66.7%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (100.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (66.7%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff is 29th in the league with a collective 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics have a 7.00 team ERA that ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (14 total, 1.8 per game).
  • Kaprielian (0-0) takes the mound for the Athletics to make his second start this season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
