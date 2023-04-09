Randy Arozarena Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Athletics - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Randy Arozarena -- 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Oakland Athletics, with James Kaprielian on the hill, on April 9 at 1:10 PM ET.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.472) this season, fueled by 11 hits.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 20th, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is 19th in the league in slugging.
- Arozarena is batting .400 with one homer during his last games and is on an eight-game hitting streak.
- Arozarena has gotten a hit in all eight games this year, with more than one hit three times (37.5%).
- In eight games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
- In six games this year (75.0%), Arozarena has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in six of eight games (75.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|3
|5 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (100.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (66.7%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (100.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (66.7%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 29th in the league with a collective 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have a 7.00 team ERA that ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (14 total, 1.8 per game).
- Kaprielian (0-0) takes the mound for the Athletics to make his second start this season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
