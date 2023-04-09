James Kaprielian will try to shut down Yandy Diaz and company when the Oakland Athletics take on the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday at 1:10 PM ET, at Tropicana Field.

Rays vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tampa Bay Rays have hit a league-leading 21 home runs, averaging 2.6 per game.

Tampa Bay has an MLB-high .571 slugging percentage.

The Rays rank fourth in MLB with a .282 batting average.

Tampa Bay has the top offense in baseball, scoring 8.0 runs per game (64 total runs).

The Rays are third in MLB with an on-base percentage of .365.

The Rays strike out the least in MLB, averaging 6.4 per game.

The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.

Tampa Bay has the first-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.12).

Rays pitchers combine for the No. 3 WHIP in MLB (1.028).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rays are sending Drew Rasmussen (1-0) out for his second start of the season.

His last appearance came on Monday against the Washington Nationals, when the righty went six scoreless innings while allowing two hits.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 4/3/2023 Nationals W 6-2 Away Drew Rasmussen Trevor Williams 4/4/2023 Nationals W 10-6 Away Josh Fleming Chad Kuhl 4/5/2023 Nationals W 7-2 Away Shane McClanahan Patrick Corbin 4/7/2023 Athletics W 9-5 Home Zach Eflin Ken Waldichuk 4/8/2023 Athletics W 11-0 Home Jeffrey Springs Shintaro Fujinami 4/9/2023 Athletics - Home Drew Rasmussen James Kaprielian 4/10/2023 Red Sox - Home Josh Fleming Nick Pivetta 4/11/2023 Red Sox - Home Shane McClanahan Garrett Whitlock 4/12/2023 Red Sox - Home Zach Eflin Chris Sale 4/13/2023 Red Sox - Home Jeffrey Springs Corey Kluber 4/14/2023 Blue Jays - Away Drew Rasmussen José Berríos

