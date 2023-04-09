Wander Franco -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Oakland Athletics, with James Kaprielian on the hill, on April 9 at 1:10 PM ET.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian

James Kaprielian TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Wander Franco At The Plate

Franco leads Tampa Bay with 12 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .727.

He ranks 22nd in batting average, 33rd in on base percentage, and 13th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.

In seven of eight games this year (87.5%) Franco has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (50.0%).

He has hit a home run in 37.5% of his games in 2023 (three of eight), and 8.3% of his trips to the dish.

Franco has driven in a run in five games this season (62.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in six of eight games so far this season.

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 3 5 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%) 5 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (33.3%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (66.7%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings