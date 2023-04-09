Yandy Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Athletics - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Yandy Diaz, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle James Kaprielian and the Oakland Athletics at Tropicana Field, Sunday at 1:10 PM ET.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Yandy Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz has a double, two home runs and five walks while batting .222.
- This season, Diaz has totaled at least one hit in three of seven games (42.9%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a long ball in two of seven games played this season, and in 6.3% of his plate appearances.
- In two games this year, Diaz has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 57.1% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 42.9%.
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|2
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (100.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (50.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (100.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (50.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 29th in MLB with a collective 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have a 7.00 team ERA that ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Athletics rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (14 total, 1.8 per game).
- Kaprielian (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Athletics, his second of the season.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the righty tossed five innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
