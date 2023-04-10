After going 2-for-4 with a home run and five RBI in his last game, Brandon Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Boston Red Sox (who will hand the ball to Nick Pivetta) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.

In his most recent game, he racked up five RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run and a walk) against the Athletics.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Brandon Lowe At The Plate

  • Lowe leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.464) this season, fueled by six hits.
  • He ranks 75th in batting average, 16th in on base percentage, and 36th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.
  • Lowe has picked up a hit in five games this year (71.4%), including one multi-hit game.
  • In seven games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • In two games this season, Lowe has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
  • In four games this year (57.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 2
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Red Sox's 4.89 team ERA ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 14 total home runs at a clip of 1.6 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
  • The Red Sox will look to Pivetta (0-1) in his second start this season.
  • His last time out came on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
