After going 2-for-4 with a home run and five RBI in his last game, Brandon Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Boston Red Sox (who will hand the ball to Nick Pivetta) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Brandon Lowe At The Plate

Lowe leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.464) this season, fueled by six hits.

He ranks 75th in batting average, 16th in on base percentage, and 36th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.

Lowe has picked up a hit in five games this year (71.4%), including one multi-hit game.

In seven games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.

In two games this season, Lowe has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.

In four games this year (57.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 2 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings