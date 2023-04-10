After going 1-for-4 with a double in his most recent game, Christian Bethancourt and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Boston Red Sox (who will hand the ball to Nick Pivetta) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate (2022)

  • Bethancourt hit .252 with 17 doubles, 11 home runs and 12 walks.
  • Bethancourt picked up at least one hit 59 times last season in 103 games played (57.3%), including multiple hits on 17 occasions (16.5%).
  • Including the 103 games he played in last season, he homered in 11 of them (10.7%), homering in 3.3% of his trips to home plate.
  • Bethancourt drove in a run in 24 of 103 games last year, with multiple RBIs in nine of them. He drove in three or more runs in one game.
  • He came around to score in 31.1% of his games last season (32 of 103), with two or more runs on seven occasions (6.8%).

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
52 GP 48
.215 AVG .288
.257 OBP .309
.411 SLG .406
15 XBH 13
8 HR 3
19 RBI 15
39/7 K/BB 41/5
3 SB 2
Home Away
52 GP 51
26 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 33 (64.7%)
7 (13.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (19.6%)
19 (36.5%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (25.5%)
8 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (5.9%)
14 (26.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (19.6%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff last season ranked 19th in the big leagues.
  • The Red Sox had a 4.54 team ERA that ranked 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combined to surrender 185 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 23rd in baseball.
  • Pivetta (0-1) gets the start for the Red Sox, his second of the season.
  • His last time out was on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
