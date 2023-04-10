Christian Bethancourt Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Red Sox - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-4 with a double in his most recent game, Christian Bethancourt and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Boston Red Sox (who will hand the ball to Nick Pivetta) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Athletics.
Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Bethancourt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Christian Bethancourt At The Plate (2022)
- Bethancourt hit .252 with 17 doubles, 11 home runs and 12 walks.
- Bethancourt picked up at least one hit 59 times last season in 103 games played (57.3%), including multiple hits on 17 occasions (16.5%).
- Including the 103 games he played in last season, he homered in 11 of them (10.7%), homering in 3.3% of his trips to home plate.
- Bethancourt drove in a run in 24 of 103 games last year, with multiple RBIs in nine of them. He drove in three or more runs in one game.
- He came around to score in 31.1% of his games last season (32 of 103), with two or more runs on seven occasions (6.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|48
|.215
|AVG
|.288
|.257
|OBP
|.309
|.411
|SLG
|.406
|15
|XBH
|13
|8
|HR
|3
|19
|RBI
|15
|39/7
|K/BB
|41/5
|3
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|51
|26 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|33 (64.7%)
|7 (13.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (19.6%)
|19 (36.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (25.5%)
|8 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (5.9%)
|14 (26.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (19.6%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff last season ranked 19th in the big leagues.
- The Red Sox had a 4.54 team ERA that ranked 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combined to surrender 185 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 23rd in baseball.
- Pivetta (0-1) gets the start for the Red Sox, his second of the season.
- His last time out was on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.