After going 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI in his most recent game, Harold Ramirez and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Boston Red Sox (who will hand the ball to Nick Pivetta) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

Ramirez is hitting .286 with a double, three home runs and a walk.

Ramirez has gotten a hit in three of seven games this year (42.9%), with multiple hits twice.

In three games this season, he has hit a home run (42.9%, and 13.0% of his trips to the plate).

Ramirez has driven in a run in three games this season (42.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In three of seven games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 2 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (50.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

