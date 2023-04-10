The Tampa Bay Rays and Isaac Paredes, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Nick Pivetta and the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Athletics.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Isaac Paredes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

  • Paredes has two home runs and two walks while batting .286.
  • This season, Paredes has totaled at least one hit in five of nine games (55.6%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in two of nine games played this season, and in 6.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Paredes has driven in a run in four games this season (44.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in four of nine games (44.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 3
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (33.3%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Red Sox have a 4.89 team ERA that ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (14 total, 1.6 per game).
  • Pivetta (0-1) gets the start for the Red Sox, his second of the season.
  • His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.