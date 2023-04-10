The Tampa Bay Rays and Josh Lowe, who went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI last time in action, battle Nick Pivetta and the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta

Nick Pivetta TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Josh Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is batting .364 with four doubles, a home run and two walks.

In 83.3% of his games this year (five of six), Lowe has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (50.0%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a long ball in one of six games, and in 4.2% of his plate appearances.

In three games this season (50.0%), Lowe has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in three games this season (50.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 2 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (50.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

