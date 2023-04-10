The Tampa Bay Rays and Luke Raley, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, take on Nick Pivetta and the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Athletics.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta

Nick Pivetta TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luke Raley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Luke Raley At The Plate

Raley is batting .235 with three home runs and three walks.

Raley has had a base hit in three of seven games this season, and multiple hits once.

He has hit a long ball in two of seven games played this season, and in 13% of his plate appearances.

Raley has driven in a run in three games this season (42.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In three of seven games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 2 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (100.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (100.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings