Monday's game that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (9-0) against the Boston Red Sox (5-4) at Tropicana Field should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 8-3 in favor of the Rays, who is heavy favorites by our model. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on April 10.

The probable pitchers are Jalen Beeks for the Tampa Bay Rays and Nick Pivetta (0-1) for the Boston Red Sox.

Rays vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rays vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rays 8, Red Sox 3.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Rays Performance Insights

This season, the Rays have been listed as the favorite in nine games and won them all.

Tampa Bay has entered nine games this season favored by -155 or more, and won each of those games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Rays.

No team has scored more than the 75 runs Tampa Bay has this season.

The Rays' 1.89 team ERA leads all league pitching staffs.

Rays Schedule