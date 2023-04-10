(5-4) will match up with the (9-0) at Tropicana Field on Monday, April 10 at 6:40 PM ET. Currently stuck at 6 Ks, Nick Pivetta will be looking to notch his 200th strikeout of the season.

The Rays have been listed as -155 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Red Sox (+125). An 8.5-run over/under has been listed for the matchup.

Rays vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Jalen Beeks - TB (0-0, 3.00 ERA) vs Pivetta - BOS (0-1, 1.80 ERA)

Rays vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Rays vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have been favored in nine games this season and picked up the win in all of them.

The Rays have played nine times as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, and claimed a victory in each game.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Red Sox have yet to play a game this season while posted as the underdog.

Oddsmakers have given the Red Sox the worst odds of winning they have seen this season with a +125 moneyline listed for this contest.

Rays vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Yandy Díaz 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+195) Wander Franco 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+170) Brandon Lowe 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+195) Randy Arozarena 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+185) Christian Bethancourt 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+195)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1200 7th 2nd Win AL East +145 - 1st

