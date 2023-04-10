Yandy Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Red Sox - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Boston Red Sox (who will hand the ball to Nick Pivetta) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Athletics.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yandy Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Yandy Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz is batting .222 with a double, two home runs and five walks.
- Diaz has gotten a hit in three of seven games this year (42.9%), with multiple hits twice.
- In seven games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- In two games this year, Diaz has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 57.1% of his games this season (four of seven), with two or more runs three times (42.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|2
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (100.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (50.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (100.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (50.0%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Red Sox's 4.89 team ERA ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 14 total home runs at a clip of 1.6 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- Pivetta (0-1) starts for the Red Sox, his second this season.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty threw five innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.