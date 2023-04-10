After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Boston Red Sox (who will hand the ball to Nick Pivetta) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz is batting .222 with a double, two home runs and five walks.

Diaz has gotten a hit in three of seven games this year (42.9%), with multiple hits twice.

In seven games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

In two games this year, Diaz has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 57.1% of his games this season (four of seven), with two or more runs three times (42.9%).

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 2 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (50.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings