Brandon Lowe -- 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Boston Red Sox, with Garrett Whitlock on the hill, on April 11 at 6:40 PM ET.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock

Garrett Whitlock TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Brandon Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has seven hits this season and a team-best OBP of .469.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 72nd in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging.

Lowe enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .263 with three homers.

Lowe has picked up a hit in six games this season (75.0%), including one multi-hit game.

Looking at the eight games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (37.5%), and in 9.4% of his trips to the plate.

Lowe has driven in a run in three games this year (37.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In five games this season (62.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 2 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings