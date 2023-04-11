Christian Bethancourt -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Boston Red Sox, with Garrett Whitlock on the mound, on April 11 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

  • Bethancourt is batting .105 with a double, a home run and two walks.
  • Bethancourt has gotten a hit in two of six games this year, but has had no multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this year.
  • Bethancourt has an RBI in one game this year.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs each time.

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 1
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Red Sox's 4.55 team ERA ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (15 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Whitlock makes his first start of the season for the Red Sox.
  • The 26-year-old right-hander last appeared Friday, Sept. 16 against the Kansas City Royals, when he came on in relief and went one scoreless inning.
  • Last season he finished with a 4-2 record, a 3.45 ERA and a 1.021 WHIP over his 31 games.
