Christian Bethancourt Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Red Sox - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Christian Bethancourt -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Boston Red Sox, with Garrett Whitlock on the mound, on April 11 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Christian Bethancourt At The Plate
- Bethancourt is batting .105 with a double, a home run and two walks.
- Bethancourt has gotten a hit in two of six games this year, but has had no multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in one game this year.
- Bethancourt has an RBI in one game this year.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs each time.
Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|1
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Red Sox's 4.55 team ERA ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (15 total, 1.5 per game).
- Whitlock makes his first start of the season for the Red Sox.
- The 26-year-old right-hander last appeared Friday, Sept. 16 against the Kansas City Royals, when he came on in relief and went one scoreless inning.
- Last season he finished with a 4-2 record, a 3.45 ERA and a 1.021 WHIP over his 31 games.
