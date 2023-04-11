Francisco Mejía Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Red Sox - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Francisco Mejia, who went 2-for-2 with a double last time in action, battle Garrett Whitlock and the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (2-for-2 with a double) against the Athletics.
Francisco Mejía Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Francisco Mejía At The Plate (2022)
- Mejia hit .242 with 22 doubles, six home runs and seven walks.
- Mejia picked up at least one hit 46 times last season in 94 games played (48.9%), including multiple hits on 20 occasions (21.3%).
- He went yard in five of 94 games in 2022 (5.3%), including 2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 19 of 94 games last season (20.2%), Mejia drove in a run, and eight of those games (8.5%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in four contests.
- He came around to score 28 times in 94 games (29.8%) last season, including four occasions when he scored more than once (4.3%).
Francisco Mejía Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|45
|.288
|AVG
|.204
|.291
|OBP
|.242
|.424
|SLG
|.344
|14
|XBH
|14
|2
|HR
|4
|16
|RBI
|15
|26/1
|K/BB
|39/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|50
|26 (59.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|20 (40.0%)
|11 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (18.0%)
|12 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|16 (32.0%)
|2 (4.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (6.0%)
|12 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (14.0%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Red Sox pitching staff was 19th in MLB last season with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox's 4.54 team ERA ranked 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combined to allow 185 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 23rd in baseball.
- Whitlock starts for the first time this season for the Red Sox.
- The 26-year-old right-hander last appeared Friday, Sept. 16 against the Kansas City Royals, when he came on in relief and went one scoreless inning.
- Last season he finished with a 4-2 record, a 3.45 ERA and a 1.021 WHIP over his 31 games.
