Harold Ramirez Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Red Sox - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Harold Ramirez (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Garrett Whitlock. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Harold Ramirez At The Plate
- Ramirez is hitting .250 with a double, three home runs and a walk.
- This year, Ramirez has recorded at least one hit in three of eight games (37.5%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in 37.5% of his games this season, and 11.5% of his chances at the plate.
- In three games this season, Ramirez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least one run three times this year (37.5%), including one multi-run game.
Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|2
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (50.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (50.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (50.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (50.0%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Red Sox's 4.55 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (15 total, 1.5 per game).
- Whitlock gets the call to start for the Red Sox, his first this season.
- In his last appearance on Friday, Sept. 16, the 26-year-old right-hander, came out of the bullpen and went one scoreless inning against the Kansas City Royals.
- Last season he finished with a 3.45 ERA and a 1.021 WHIP over his 31 games, putting together a 4-2 record.
