On Tuesday, Harold Ramirez (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Garrett Whitlock. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

Ramirez is hitting .250 with a double, three home runs and a walk.

This year, Ramirez has recorded at least one hit in three of eight games (37.5%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in 37.5% of his games this season, and 11.5% of his chances at the plate.

In three games this season, Ramirez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least one run three times this year (37.5%), including one multi-run game.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 2 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (50.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

