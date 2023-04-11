Isaac Paredes -- 1-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Boston Red Sox, with Garrett Whitlock on the hill, on April 11 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Red Sox.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

  • Paredes has two home runs and two walks while batting .290.
  • Paredes has gotten a hit in six of 10 games this year (60.0%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 10 games played this year, and in 5.7% of his plate appearances.
  • In four games this season (40.0%), Paredes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in four of 10 games (40.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 3
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (33.3%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Red Sox's 4.55 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (15 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Whitlock starts for the first time this season for the Red Sox.
  • The 26-year-old righty pitched in relief and threw one scoreless inning when he last appeared on Friday, Sept. 16 against the Kansas City Royals.
  • In his 31 appearances last season he finished with a 3.45 ERA and a 1.021 WHIP, compiling a 4-2 record.
