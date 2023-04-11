The Tampa Bay Lightning will host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday, April 11, with the Lightning having lost three straight games.

ESPN, TVAS, and TSN4 is the place to tune in to see the Lightning and the Maple Leafs take the ice.

Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/20/2022 Maple Leafs Lightning 4-1 TOR 12/3/2022 Lightning Maple Leafs 4-3 (F/OT) TB

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning rank 15th in goals against, conceding 248 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL play.

The Lightning's 272 total goals (3.4 per game) rank seventh in the NHL.

In their past 10 games, the Lightning have gone 3-7-0 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Lightning have given up 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 29 goals during that stretch.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nikita Kucherov 80 31 78 109 93 57 100% Brayden Point 80 48 42 90 42 49 50.5% Steven Stamkos 79 33 50 83 52 26 53.6% Alex Killorn 80 26 36 62 54 39 50% Brandon Hagel 79 29 33 62 46 88 28.4%

Maple Leafs Stats & Trends

The Maple Leafs allow 2.7 goals per game (214 in total), the seventh-fewest in the league.

With 269 goals (3.4 per game), the Maple Leafs have the league's eighth-best offense.

Over the past 10 contests, the Maple Leafs are 6-2-2 (70.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Maple Leafs have allowed 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) over that stretch.

Maple Leafs Key Players